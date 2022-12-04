Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.17. 1,125,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $232.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

