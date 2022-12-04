Venus USDC Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.71 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02172937 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,214,542.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

