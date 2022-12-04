Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0025

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $489,123.51 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,020.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00448275 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022229 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002759 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00113784 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.00844812 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00647328 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00246073 BTC.
Verge Profile
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Verge Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.