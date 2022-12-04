Vertcoin Trading Up 8.7% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $20,354.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00449090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00846471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00652024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00247487 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,593,435 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

