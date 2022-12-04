Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several research firms recently commented on VERX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,716,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,809,521. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vertex by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vertex by 100.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.60, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.54. Vertex has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

