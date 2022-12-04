Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley cut their target price on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of Viad stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $625.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.