Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VVI. B. Riley cut their target price on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Viad Stock Performance
Shares of Viad stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $625.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.68. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.54.
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
