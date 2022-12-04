VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of VZIO opened at $10.03 on Thursday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.43, a PEG ratio of 239.04 and a beta of 1.59.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,676,118 shares in the company, valued at $139,179,326.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 599,487 shares of company stock worth $6,582,926 in the last ninety days. 45.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

