Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $268.32

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.32 ($3.21) and traded as high as GBX 277.30 ($3.32). Volex shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.24), with a volume of 599,781 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £431.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,806.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

