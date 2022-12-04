Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 108,529 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,529 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Keysight Technologies worth $118,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 811,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,253. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

