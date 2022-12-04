Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 185,821 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,821 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of L3Harris Technologies worth $188,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,706. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

