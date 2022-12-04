Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Motorola Solutions worth $209,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,649. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $233.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,167 shares of company stock valued at $41,666,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

