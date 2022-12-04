Voya Investment Management LLC Has $179.02 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,736 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $179,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

