Voya Investment Management LLC Has $272.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Cadence Design Systems worth $272,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.43. 1,255,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,056,578 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

