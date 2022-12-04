Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of CrowdStrike worth $143,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,999. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

