VRES Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,093.52 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $2,093.52 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00039975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00242256 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003695 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00008178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

