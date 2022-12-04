VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One VRES token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and $2,093.44 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00008178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

