Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 6.3 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCC. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

HCC opened at $39.08 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

