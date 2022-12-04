WAXE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229,608.48 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $229,608.48 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAXE has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $60.09 or 0.00351220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00505804 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.73 or 0.30498819 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

