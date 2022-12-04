Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

WY opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

