Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.83.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$39.05 and a one year high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,141.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

