WhiteCoin Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.23 million and $707,715.37 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

