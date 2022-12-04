WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $706,671.42

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $43.31 million and approximately $706,671.42 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00450475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001278 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005779 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000876 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

