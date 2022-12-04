Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.
WVVIP stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
