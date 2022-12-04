Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

WVVIP stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.