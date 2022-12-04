Wirtual (WIRTUAL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $71,647.52

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $71,647.52 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

