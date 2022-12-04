Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Financial Contrast

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and VIQ Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.27 billion 4.03 -$117.21 million ($8.62) -10.38 VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.27 -$19.68 million ($0.34) -0.71

VIQ Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 1 6 8 0 2.47 VIQ Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Wix.com and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $110.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.27%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 723.05%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Wix.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -36.51% -333.40% -13.73% VIQ Solutions -23.49% -58.79% -27.44%

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

