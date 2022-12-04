Wolfe Research Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $81.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.50.

COF opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

