WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $145.46 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $145.46 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,877,211 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars.

