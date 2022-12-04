Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

