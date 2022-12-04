WOW-token Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $441.55 million and $2.44 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392276 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

