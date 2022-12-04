Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

