XIDO FINANCE Price Up 45% Over Last 7 Days (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 4th. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00014492 BTC on exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $70.11 million and $413,355.26 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00507219 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,227.76 or 0.30584109 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE launched on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

