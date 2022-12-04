XYO (XYO) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. XYO has a market cap of $55.67 million and $293,140.80 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00427285 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $309,817.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

