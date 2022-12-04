Zcash Trading Up 17.7% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Zcash has a total market cap of $728.36 million and $35.93 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $45.96 or 0.00266146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00087471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,845,981 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

