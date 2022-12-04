ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $346,598.33 and approximately $19.80 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00087404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00063179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

