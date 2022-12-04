Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-$1.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.