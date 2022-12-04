Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-$1.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.40. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

