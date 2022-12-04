Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.38 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-$1.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

ZS stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $332.50.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

