1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.1 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.