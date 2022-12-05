1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.1 %
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.