12,393 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.