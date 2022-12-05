150,000 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

