1,600 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE HSY traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.77. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $177.74 and a 1-year high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

