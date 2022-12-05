1,766 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.27. The firm has a market cap of $329.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

