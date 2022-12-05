1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $177.48 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $177.48 million and approximately $1,221.69 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.59 or 0.05891989 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00499244 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.39 or 0.30109000 BTC.

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.