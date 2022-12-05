225,000 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,312,000. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,542,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.