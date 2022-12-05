25,100 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Acquired by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Equitable accounts for about 0.2% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 92,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equitable by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,695 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Stock Down 1.7 %

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 7,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

