26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,924 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $324,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 181.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ADER opened at $10.06 on Monday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.