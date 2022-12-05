3,286 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.74. The stock had a trading volume of 319,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,521,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

