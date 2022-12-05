445,000 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 445,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,793,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 167,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 3,666,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,114,000 after acquiring an additional 235,511 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,152 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 139,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

