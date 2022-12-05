461,785 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 461,785 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,634,000. VMware comprises approximately 1.5% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VMware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.16. 8,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,924. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

