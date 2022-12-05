4,767 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

