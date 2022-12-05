4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 4.3% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.65. 10,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111,212 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

